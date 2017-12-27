Interstate 5 northbound closed at Southcenter to clear major wreckage

UPDATE 11 a.m.: Lanes 1-3 are now open. Lane 4 and HOV lane still closed.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Interstate 405 will be closed Wednesday morning while a rolled over crane is removed, the Washington State Patrol is reporting.
NB I5 Southcenter. Roll over Mobile Crane. Lane 4 and HOV Blocked. Extended recovery time due to size. Expect lengthy delays through area pic.twitter.com/zggumnQ7kk— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 27, 2017
The closure it expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and last about 45 minutes, the State Patrol said.
Traffic impacts are being felt as far south as S. 200th Street and are expected to increase.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
