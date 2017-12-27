The Washington State Patrol has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 5 to remove a crane that rolled over.
Local

Interstate 5 northbound closed at Southcenter to clear major wreckage

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

December 27, 2017 09:12 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

UPDATE 11 a.m.: Lanes 1-3 are now open. Lane 4 and HOV lane still closed.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Interstate 405 will be closed Wednesday morning while a rolled over crane is removed, the Washington State Patrol is reporting.

The closure it expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and last about 45 minutes, the State Patrol said.

Traffic impacts are being felt as far south as S. 200th Street and are expected to increase.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541

