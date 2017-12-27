More Videos

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Pause
Fire rages in downtown Auburn 0:53

Fire rages in downtown Auburn

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Widow, barbershop help spruce up reclusive older veteran 2:16

Widow, barbershop help spruce up reclusive older veteran

Moving the Amtrak train's locomotive forced closure of I-5 earlier in the day 1:22

Moving the Amtrak train's locomotive forced closure of I-5 earlier in the day

Tacoma man creates 'Boom Box' to deter package thieves 1:41

Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 4:17

Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens.

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 0:52

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported

See how the new train safety system works 1:53

See how the new train safety system works

  • Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

    Approximately 138 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff.

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Approximately 138 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff.
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

Local

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness.

Top baby names of 2017

Entertainment

Top baby names of 2017

The parenting website BabyCenter published its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.