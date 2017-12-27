Local

2 killed in Northeast Tacoma wreck, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

December 27, 2017 03:59 PM

Two people were killed in a Dec. 17 car wreck in Northeast Tacoma, police announced Wednesday.

The wreck happened about 8 p.m. Dec. 17 on Northshore Parkway at Northeast 42nd Avenue, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

A 57-year-old Tacoma man was driving northwest along Northshore Parkway when his car hit a guard rail and spun into a tree, Cool said.

The man, 57-year-old Felix Chanez, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, as was his sole passenger, Eileen Garza, 64, of Tacoma. Pierce County medical examiners determined their identities.

Police did not disclose what factors contributed to the crash.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

