Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 1:40

Will Ellen DeGeneres wear a Gig Harbor #GIRLPROMISE shirt? ‘Definitely,’ says fashion creator 1:44

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

Fire rages in downtown Auburn 0:53

Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 4:17

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released 1:56

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense 2:09

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

    Employees are busily stocking shelves with dry goods in preparation for the Jan. 10 grand opening of the new Fred Meyer grocery store in Olympic Towne Center. Store manager Justin Morris offers a behind-the-scenes tour.

Employees are busily stocking shelves with dry goods in preparation for the Jan. 10 grand opening of the new Fred Meyer grocery store in Olympic Towne Center. Store manager Justin Morris offers a behind-the-scenes tour.
Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff.

How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness.

The parenting website BabyCenter published its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.