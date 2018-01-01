Tacoma’s own baby New Year arrives 43 minutes into 2018

So, here is the first moment of fame for Tacoma’s baby New Year.
A baby boy, born to Stacey and Derek Hansen, was the first baby to be born in 2018 in Tacoma, based on a check Monday of local hospitals.
The baby, not yet named, arrived to ring in the new year with his family at 12:43 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Medical Center.
His birth was earlier than the two other overnight deliveries in the area. Madigan’s first baby of 2018 was born at 4:01 a.m., while Tacoma General’s was born at 5:54 a.m.
In Seattle, KING 5 TV reported Seattle’s first baby of the year was born at 12:08 a.m. at Swedish Hospital.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
