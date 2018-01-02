Resident killed in Tacoma apartment fire

One person died early Tuesday after being unable to escape a fire that quickly spread through an apartment in Tacoma, according to the Fire Department.
Firefighters were called about 1:20 a.m. to the Spanish Hills apartments, 6409 S. 12th St., and found smoke and flame coming from a downstairs unit.
“While we were knocking the fire down, we did find a single occupant in the apartment,” fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
The resident has not been identified.
Never miss a local story.
No one else was injured in the blaze.
People in the other apartments were evacuated and kept warm inside a bus brought in by the Fire Department. Since no other apartments were damaged, residents were allowed to return to their homes within a short time.
Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments