More Videos

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

Pause
Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

Homeless eviction from 'The Jungle' encampment 1:43

Homeless eviction from 'The Jungle' encampment

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video 1:22

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video

Rain and snow may make travel difficult 0:38

Rain and snow may make travel difficult

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor 2:00

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor

Seahawks OC Bevell: 'We are going to start with Eddie' Lacy in run game, 'see where it goes' 1:21

Seahawks OC Bevell: 'We are going to start with Eddie' Lacy in run game, 'see where it goes'

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling' 1:04

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'

  • Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

    A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later.

A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

Hours after his mobile home burned, Spanaway man died of injuries

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 02, 2018 02:00 PM

UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO

A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later.

Officials have not yet identified the man, who was believed to be elderly.

The fire in the 7600 block of 192nd Street East was reported shortly after 8 a.m. by someone walking by.

Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found the man lying on the floor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

No one else was injured in the 2nd-alarm fire, which caused traffic delays for those who live in the neighborhood.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related stories from The News Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

Pause
Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

Homeless eviction from 'The Jungle' encampment 1:43

Homeless eviction from 'The Jungle' encampment

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video 1:22

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video

Rain and snow may make travel difficult 0:38

Rain and snow may make travel difficult

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor 2:00

Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor

Seahawks OC Bevell: 'We are going to start with Eddie' Lacy in run game, 'see where it goes' 1:21

Seahawks OC Bevell: 'We are going to start with Eddie' Lacy in run game, 'see where it goes'

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling' 1:04

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling'

  • Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

    A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later.

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

View More Video