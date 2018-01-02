Hours after his mobile home burned, Spanaway man died of injuries

A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later.

Officials have not yet identified the man, who was believed to be elderly.

The fire in the 7600 block of 192nd Street East was reported shortly after 8 a.m. by someone walking by.

Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found the man lying on the floor.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

No one else was injured in the 2nd-alarm fire, which caused traffic delays for those who live in the neighborhood.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.