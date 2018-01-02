Man killed in Tacoma apartment fire has been identified

A Tacoma man who died early Tuesday when his apartment caught fire has been identified as 39-year-old Lonnie Malone.

Fire investigators say a wall heater ignited items nearby in Malone’s downstairs unit at the Spanish Hills apartments, 6409 S. 12th St.

A passerby spotted smoke about 1:20 a.m. and called 911.

“While we were knocking the fire down, we did find a single occupant in the apartment,” Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one else was injured.

As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, they brought in a bus to shelter the other residents in the building were evacuated.

Since no other apartments were damaged, residents were allowed to return to their homes within a short time.

Officials said Malone, who was originally from Chicago, lived alone.