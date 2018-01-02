A woman walks away in anguish after visiting the scene of a fatal apartment fire at the Spanish Hills apartments in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Local

Man killed in Tacoma apartment fire has been identified

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 02, 2018 02:01 PM

A Tacoma man who died early Tuesday when his apartment caught fire has been identified as 39-year-old Lonnie Malone.

Fire investigators say a wall heater ignited items nearby in Malone’s downstairs unit at the Spanish Hills apartments, 6409 S. 12th St.

A passerby spotted smoke about 1:20 a.m. and called 911.

“While we were knocking the fire down, we did find a single occupant in the apartment,” Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.

No one else was injured.

As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, they brought in a bus to shelter the other residents in the building were evacuated.

Since no other apartments were damaged, residents were allowed to return to their homes within a short time.

Officials said Malone, who was originally from Chicago, lived alone.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

