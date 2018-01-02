How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.
Karly Ann Parker pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 head-on crash. Her friend and passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor, died at St. Joseph Medical Center several days after the wreck.
Employees are busily stocking shelves with dry goods in preparation for the Jan. 10 grand opening of the new Fred Meyer grocery store in Olympic Towne Center. Store manager Justin Morris offers a behind-the-scenes tour.
Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff.
How to stop the spread of norovirus, a common food-borne virus also known as the winter vomiting bug or “stomach flu.” The tiny and highly infectious norovirus is the nation’s leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food. Fresh produce may be contaminated if handled by someone with norovirus. People remain contagious two or more days after the onset of the illness.
The parenting website BabyCenter published its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.