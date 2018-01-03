The board of MDC said it accepted the retirement of its CEO Mark Pereboom just before Christmas.
The board of MDC said it accepted the retirement of its CEO Mark Pereboom just before Christmas. Archive photo
The board of MDC said it accepted the retirement of its CEO Mark Pereboom just before Christmas. Archive photo

Local

Tacoma charity mum on reasons for CEO’s abrupt retirement

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

January 03, 2018 08:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The executive director of a Tacoma nonprofit abruptly announced his retirement last month.

Mark Pereboom was CEO and president of MDC, formerly known as Metropolitan Development Council, since 2010. His retirement was announced to staff members Dec. 19.

Spokesman Rob McNair-Huff said Pereboom’s retirement “was an agreement between himself and the board.” He declined to provide additional details or answer questions about Pereboom’s departure.

The board president and Pereboom did not return interview requests.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The organization will seek a new CEO in the coming year, McNair-Huff said. For now, chief financial officer Rick Triggs will be the interim leader.

MDC has been in Tacoma since 1964 and currently serves low-income people seeking help with education, work, housing and health care.

Last year, Pereboom earned $200,270 as MDC’s CEO.

Triggs has been the nonprofit’s CFO since 2014, McNair-Huff said. The organization had $22.6 million in revenue in 2016, according to tax filings.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to prevent a home fire in the winter

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter
Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire
Taking the plunge into 2018 0:48

Taking the plunge into 2018

View More Video