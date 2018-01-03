Tacoma charity mum on reasons for CEO’s abrupt retirement

The executive director of a Tacoma nonprofit abruptly announced his retirement last month.
Mark Pereboom was CEO and president of MDC, formerly known as Metropolitan Development Council, since 2010. His retirement was announced to staff members Dec. 19.
Spokesman Rob McNair-Huff said Pereboom’s retirement “was an agreement between himself and the board.” He declined to provide additional details or answer questions about Pereboom’s departure.
The board president and Pereboom did not return interview requests.
The organization will seek a new CEO in the coming year, McNair-Huff said. For now, chief financial officer Rick Triggs will be the interim leader.
MDC has been in Tacoma since 1964 and currently serves low-income people seeking help with education, work, housing and health care.
Last year, Pereboom earned $200,270 as MDC’s CEO.
Triggs has been the nonprofit’s CFO since 2014, McNair-Huff said. The organization had $22.6 million in revenue in 2016, according to tax filings.
