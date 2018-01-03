More Videos

    A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later.

Local

Man killed in Spanaway mobile home fire is identified

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 03, 2018 10:58 AM

UPDATED 44 MINUTES AGO

A man who died after being unable to escape a mobile home fire in Spanaway has been identified as 66-year-old Orville Stancil.

It’s unclear what started the fire, which was reported about 8 a.m. Tuesday by a passerby in the 7600 block of 192nd Street East.

Graham firefighters found Stancil, 66, lying on the floor. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

No one else was injured and the fire was contained to Stancil’s mobile home.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

