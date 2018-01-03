Man killed in Spanaway mobile home fire is identified

A man who died after being unable to escape a mobile home fire in Spanaway has been identified as 66-year-old Orville Stancil.

It’s unclear what started the fire, which was reported about 8 a.m. Tuesday by a passerby in the 7600 block of 192nd Street East.

Graham firefighters found Stancil, 66, lying on the floor. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

No one else was injured and the fire was contained to Stancil’s mobile home.