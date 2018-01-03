Local

1 critically hurt in wreck on SR 410, officials say

By Kenny Ocker

January 03, 2018 08:59 PM

Two people were injured, one critically, after a head-on wreck on state Route 410 east of Bonney Lake on Wednesday night, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. in the 23400 block of SR 410 East, which is just outside Bonney Lake’s city limits, East Pierce Battalion Chief Jim Jaques said.

The critically injured person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, and the second person was still being extricated as of 9 p.m., Jaques said. The second person’s injuries were not believed to be as serious.

A third person involved in the crash was uninjured, Jaques said.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

The crash had SR 410 still closed in both directions as of 9 p.m. and is expected to remain closed for some time, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

