Man dies after head-on collision near Bonney Lake

A man died after a head-on wreck on state Route 410 east of Bonney Lake on Wednesday night, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova.
The man was driving a Ford F250 when the crash happened about 8 p.m. in the 23400 block of Route 410 East, outside Bonney Lake’s city limits, East Pierce Battalion Chief Jim Jaques said Friday night. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died later that evening.
A second person, the driver of the other car, was transported to St. Joseph Medical Centerwith serious injuries. A female passenger had minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash is under investigation but a statement released by Washington State Patrol said the Ford F250 was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound vehicle, a Ford Escape.
The highway was blocked for nearly four hours. Bonney Lake Police tweeted at 1:19 a.m. that the road was open.
