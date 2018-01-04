Man killed in head-on crash near Bonney Lake has been identified

A man who died in a head-on crash near Bonney Lake Wednesday has been identified as 39-year-old Benjamin Punley.
Punley was traveling east in a Ford F250 when he crossed the center line about 8 p.m. and struck another vehicle in the 23400 block of state Route 410, according to the State Patrol.
It’s unclear what caused him to swerve into oncoming traffic.
Punley’s truck hit a Ford Escape driven by a 33-year-old Black Diamond man.
That driver was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma with serious injuries. A female passenger sustained minor injuries.
Punley was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he died hours after the collision.
SR 410 was blocked for nearly four hours.
