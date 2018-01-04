Local

Man killed in head-on crash near Bonney Lake has been identified

By Stacia Glenn

January 04, 2018 01:15 PM

A man who died in a head-on crash near Bonney Lake Wednesday has been identified as 39-year-old Benjamin Punley.

Punley was traveling east in a Ford F250 when he crossed the center line about 8 p.m. and struck another vehicle in the 23400 block of state Route 410, according to the State Patrol.

It’s unclear what caused him to swerve into oncoming traffic.

Punley’s truck hit a Ford Escape driven by a 33-year-old Black Diamond man.

That driver was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma with serious injuries. A female passenger sustained minor injuries.

Punley was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he died hours after the collision.

SR 410 was blocked for nearly four hours.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

