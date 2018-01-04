More Videos

Around the world in a tiny car 1:55

Around the world in a tiny car

Pause
Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums 1:28

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much 0:39

UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much

  • Goodwill's online offerings include anything and everything

    Take a tour through Tacoma's Goodwill Service Center, where unique, valuable and collectible items are sorted, displayed and sold in online auctions.

Goodwill's online offerings include anything and everything

Take a tour through Tacoma's Goodwill Service Center, where unique, valuable and collectible items are sorted, displayed and sold in online auctions.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Around the world in a tiny car

Local

Around the world in a tiny car

A family, originally from China, is driving their 1985 Citroen 2CV around the world for the next two years starting from their home country of England. They were recently in University Place staying with fellow Citroen enthusiasts.

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

Local

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

The Imperial Dragon Chinese restaurant on 6th Avenue — operated by Dustin Luu, his sister My Luu and her husband Luan Nguyen — for 25 years closed Dec. 30, 2017. The building will be replaced by a multi-story condo building that will be the tallest building in the neighborhood.

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up'

Local

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up'

Volcano program coordinator Brian Terbush explains how we can tell when a volcano like Mount St. Helens will "wake up." Although the recent event at 12:36 a.m. was the second-largest earthquake since 1981, it is considered "pretty typical" behavior for the mountain.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Local

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Local

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Approximately 150 residents were displaced from the Alder Ridge Senior Apartments in Milton Tuesday evening after a fire tore through the roof. All residents were safely evacuated and there was one minor injury. East Pierce Fire & Rescue was at the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up and assessing damage with facility staff.