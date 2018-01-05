More Videos

Learn about the gypsy moth threat to Washington state and methods WSDA uses to protect our trees from this invasive species. Washington State Department of Agriculture Courtesy
Learn about the gypsy moth threat to Washington state and methods WSDA uses to protect our trees from this invasive species. Washington State Department of Agriculture Courtesy

Local

They’re coming for your trees, and the state is coming for them.

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 05, 2018 10:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The push is underway to alert Graham and South Hill residents of a proposed aerial spray to eradicate gypsy moths.

The first of several fliers started arriving in mailboxes this week and informational open houses will be scheduled in early February said Washington State Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Karla Salp.

The state is urging people to sign up for notifications if they live in or near the 300-acre area that will be sprayed. Residents can sign up for email, text message or phone call alerts that will give them specific dates and times for the sprays. Salp said the sprays are likely to take place in April and May, but they are weather dependent and a precise schedule won’t be determined until a few days prior.

Gypsy moths are a non-native, invasive pest that destroys trees. The state eradicates gypsy moths using a bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, or Btk. Salp says the bacteria is naturally occurring and poses no health risk to humans. “It only effects caterpillars,” she said.

The 300-acre area near the South Hill-Graham border includes the south section of the heavily populated Silver Creek neighborhood and smaller surrounding neighborhoods.

Salp estimates the aerial sprays will take 30-45 minutes. There will be three sprays, 7-10 days apart.

The state is currently taking bids for the work and has not yet determined if the spray will be done by plane or helicopter. Officials are currently studying the area to make sure there are no wildlife that will be impacted.

Salp said people should plan to stay inside during the spray. While she says the spray will not hurt people, it is sticky. The substance can be washed off of vehicles but she says some people choose to cover their cars with tarps.

In addition to the spray in Graham, the state is planning to spray 1,000 acres near Bangor in Kitsap County.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

