My pepperoni has a first name. It’s R-E-C-A-L-L-E-D

A Ferndale company is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of pepperoni sticks after customers found pieces of metal in the snacks, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Hempler Foods Group is recalling the pepperoni sticks distributed in 2 1/4-pound vacuum-packed packages containing with the label “Hempler’s Family Classic Pepperoni Natural Smoke Flavoring Added.” The recalled packages are marked as packed on Oct. 10, 2017, and have a case code of 59716. The items were shipped to retail locations in Eastern Washington.
The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service received complaints from three customers who reported finding pieces of metal in the products. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” reads the FSIS statement. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”
FSIS officials say consumers should not eat the pepperonis sticks. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the FSIS statement.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
