Johnnie Ketrenos, 80, of Spanaway was last seen Friday afternoon in Tacoma. He is missing and has dementia.
Local

Silver Alert issued for man missing in Tacoma

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 05, 2018 07:18 PM

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old Spanaway man with dementia who went missing Friday afternoon in Tacoma.

Johnnie Ketrenos was last seen about 12:30 p.m. today at the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., where he was waiting outside in his granddaughter’s car as she attended a court hearing.

The car, a 1988 Lincoln Mark VII with Washington license plate 070 XZH, is also missing. A parking lot attendant saw the vehicle, driven by an elderly white man, about 5 p.m. on South 11th Street.

Ketrenos does not know his way around Tacoma.

Ketrenos is 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap with a picture of a boat on the front, a black windbreaker with a teal collar, a white T-shirt and dark sweatpants.

He knows his name and birthday, but likely doesn’t know where his home is.

Anyone with information as to Ketrenos’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

