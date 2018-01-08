More Videos

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway 2:06

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 1:51

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums 1:28

Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths 10:31

Around the world in a tiny car 1:55

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

  • Description of a suspect in shooting of deputy is released

    Brooke, Bova, of the Washington State Patrol, gives a description of the second suspect in the shooting death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy. The first suspect was shot and killed in the initial incident.

Description of a suspect in shooting of deputy is released

Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
The Imperial Dragon Chinese restaurant on 6th Avenue — operated by Dustin Luu, his sister My Luu and her husband Luan Nguyen — for 25 years closed Dec. 30, 2017. The building will be replaced by a multi-story condo building that will be the tallest building in the neighborhood.

A family, originally from China, is driving their 1985 Citroen 2CV around the world for the next two years starting from their home country of England. They were recently in University Place staying with fellow Citroen enthusiasts.

Volcano program coordinator Brian Terbush explains how we can tell when a volcano like Mount St. Helens will "wake up." Although the recent event at 12:36 a.m. was the second-largest earthquake since 1981, it is considered "pretty typical" behavior for the mountain.

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.