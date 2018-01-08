Jeep goes up to its roof in Puyallup River. Driver and occupant wet but safe

Two people were reported cold but safe after their Jeep Cherokee went into the Puayllup River on Monday morning.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. where 116th Street East becomes a water-access point for the river. The area is between Alderton and McMillin.
Two patients cold but reported safe on the river bank. Central Pierce conducting secondary search of the river. pic.twitter.com/xD04e9BQJ1— Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) January 8, 2018
A photo made at the scene shows the Jeep almost completely submerged in water.
First responders from Orting Valley and East Pierce Fire & Rescue departments were first on the scene.
A swift-water rescue boat later was launched by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to secure the scene, spokesman Brian Levings said.
It’s unknown if the two occupants were rescued or got themselves out of the vehicle and river on their own. No other people were in the Jeep when it went in the river, Levings said.
“They have made it to shore. They are a little cold, but they are OK,” Levings said.
A 911 call reporting the incident came from a nearby RV park.
Google map photos made in summer show multiple vehicles parked on a large gravel bar on the west side of the river at the same location.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
