Local

Jeep goes up to its roof in Puyallup River. Driver and occupant wet but safe

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

January 08, 2018 12:52 PM

Two people were reported cold but safe after their Jeep Cherokee went into the Puayllup River on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. where 116th Street East becomes a water-access point for the river. The area is between Alderton and McMillin.

A photo made at the scene shows the Jeep almost completely submerged in water.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First responders from Orting Valley and East Pierce Fire & Rescue departments were first on the scene.

A swift-water rescue boat later was launched by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to secure the scene, spokesman Brian Levings said.

It’s unknown if the two occupants were rescued or got themselves out of the vehicle and river on their own. No other people were in the Jeep when it went in the river, Levings said.

“They have made it to shore. They are a little cold, but they are OK,” Levings said.

A 911 call reporting the incident came from a nearby RV park.

Google map photos made in summer show multiple vehicles parked on a large gravel bar on the west side of the river at the same location.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway

    After responding to a home invasion near Frederickson, a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy chased the burglars as they fled and was shot. The deputy died hours later.

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway 2:06

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway
Description of a suspect in shooting of deputy is released 0:35

Description of a suspect in shooting of deputy is released
Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

View More Video