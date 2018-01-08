Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

More Videos

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway 2:15

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi 0:32

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies 0:58

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:13

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session 1:00

    Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym.

Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym.
Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com
Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

The Imperial Dragon Chinese restaurant on 6th Avenue — operated by Dustin Luu, his sister My Luu and her husband Luan Nguyen — for 25 years closed Dec. 30, 2017. The building will be replaced by a multi-story condo building that will be the tallest building in the neighborhood.

Around the world in a tiny car

A family, originally from China, is driving their 1985 Citroen 2CV around the world for the next two years starting from their home country of England. They were recently in University Place staying with fellow Citroen enthusiasts.

How to tell when a volcano will 'wake up'

Volcano program coordinator Brian Terbush explains how we can tell when a volcano like Mount St. Helens will "wake up." Although the recent event at 12:36 a.m. was the second-largest earthquake since 1981, it is considered "pretty typical" behavior for the mountain.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.