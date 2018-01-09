More Videos

Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney 1:04

Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 1:51

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 2:15

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:48

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

Around the world in a tiny car 1:55

Around the world in a tiny car

Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths 10:31

Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:40

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail?

Goodwill's online offerings include anything and everything 2:22

Goodwill's online offerings include anything and everything

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Want to pay your respects to the fallen deputy? Line the streets for Tuesday’s procession Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com

Want to pay your respects to the fallen deputy? Line the streets for Tuesday’s procession

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 09, 2018 11:04 AM

A procession to honor fallen Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel A. McCartney will be held Tuesday afternoon.

Fellow deputies will transport his flag-draped coffin from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tacoma to Mountain View Memorial in Lakewood.

The public is invited to line the streets along the route and pay respect to McCartney, who was fatally shot late Sunday while chasing two burglars away from a home near Frederickson.

The procession is scheduled to begin about 1 p.m.

It will start at 3619 Pacific Ave., head south on Pacific Avenue, make a right onto S. 84th Street, a left on South Tacoma Way, a right on Steilacoom Boulevard Way and end at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW.

procession route.jpg

Several people have been remembering McCartney at the sheriff’s South Precinct in Puyallup, where McCartney was based.

A memorial of flowers, cards, hand-written notes and candles continues to grow at the precinct, 271 John Bananola Way.

Other people and companies brought food for the deputies.

“Throughout the day, we have received incredible support from our community,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on its Facebook page.

McCartney was killed late Sunday after responding to a home invasion in the 5100 block of 200th Street East and giving chase as two men sprinted from the scene.

Within three minutes, shots rang out and McCartney radioed dispatchers to say he’d been shot.

He died hours later at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

One suspect was found dead at the shooting scene. The other was arrested in the area on unrelated warrants as the manhunt was underway.

It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that investigators got a more detailed description of the second suspect and realized he was already in jail.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney 1:04

Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 1:51

Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 2:15

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:48

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

Around the world in a tiny car 1:55

Around the world in a tiny car

Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths 10:31

Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:40

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail?

Goodwill's online offerings include anything and everything 2:22

Goodwill's online offerings include anything and everything

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

