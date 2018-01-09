Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney

The Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Sunday while responding to a reported home invasion in the Frederickson area. Daniel McCartney, who lived in Yelm and was the father of three young sons, was 34.
Brooke, Bova, of the Washington State Patrol, gives a description of the second suspect in the shooting death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy. The first suspect was shot and killed in the initial incident.
The Imperial Dragon Chinese restaurant on 6th Avenue — operated by Dustin Luu, his sister My Luu and her husband Luan Nguyen — for 25 years closed Dec. 30, 2017. The building will be replaced by a multi-story condo building that will be the tallest building in the neighborhood.
A family, originally from China, is driving their 1985 Citroen 2CV around the world for the next two years starting from their home country of England. They were recently in University Place staying with fellow Citroen enthusiasts.
Volcano program coordinator Brian Terbush explains how we can tell when a volcano like Mount St. Helens will "wake up." Although the recent event at 12:36 a.m. was the second-largest earthquake since 1981, it is considered "pretty typical" behavior for the mountain.