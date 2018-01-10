Memorial service for deputy killed in line of duty will be held Wednesday

The memorial service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Lutheran University.

The service, open to the public, will be held inside the school’s Olson Auditorium located at 10th Ave. and 124th St. South in Tacoma.

The Sheriff’s Department said onsite parking is not available. Offsite parking and shuttle information will be provided at a later date.

McCartney died late Sunday after responding to a home invasion in Frederickson and found two suspects fleeing the area. He gave chase and exchanged gunfire with the suspects.