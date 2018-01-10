Local

Memorial and vigil for slain Pierce County deputy scheduled

By Craig Sailor

January 10, 2018 03:32 PM

The memorial service for Pierce County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney will be Wednesday (Jan. 17) at Pacific Lutheran University.

Before then, a candlelight vigil to honor the slain officer will be Friday evening.

Both events will be open to the public.

McCartney died late Sunday after responding to a home invasion in Frederickson and found two fleeing suspects. He gave chase and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the suspects.

The memorial service will be inside PLU’s Olson Auditorium at 10th Avenue and 124th Street South in Tacoma.

The Sheriff’s Department said on-site parking will not be available. Off-site parking and shuttle information will be provided later.

Friday’s vigil will be begin at 6:30 p.m. at Life Center Rainier, 17708 28th Ave. E. in Tacoma.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

