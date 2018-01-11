Avalanche warning in effect. Ski area closes lifts. Icy roads. It’s nasty out there

Up to nine inches of fresh snow and avalanche risk are making for difficult travel conditions in the Cascades on Thursday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. And an avalanche warning is in effect for backcountry travel in the Cascades according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. The center lists avalanche risk as high, the second highest rating on its danger scale.
The NWS advisory, in effect through 7 p.m. on Thursday, says motorists should be prepared for reduced visibility and snow-packed roads. “Plan on difficult travel conditions with slick roadways,” the advisory reads.
Snoqualmie Pass closed eastbound Thursday morning because of multiple spinouts and collisions but reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.
At Mount Rainier, the road to Paradise will be closed at Longmire on Thursday, the park announced via Twitter.
Crystal Mountain is collecting fresh snow but wind is forcing the closure of the upper mountain on Thursday. Lift tickets will be reduced to $65 for the day.
The weather is good news for other ski resorts.
The Summit at Snoqualmie received six inches overnight at Summit West and Alpental. “It’s going to be an awesome day out there,” reads its daily report.
White Pass Ski Area received eight inches of snow in 24 hours. “We have snow falling from base to summit this morning and it’s getting good out there,” reads its Thursday weather report.
All ski areas are directing visitors to check avalanche and weather reports before venturing into the backcountry.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
