National Park fee-free days slashed by 60 percent in 2018. First free day is Monday

A snowshoer makes her way toward Panorama Point at Mount Rainier National Park on Jan. 1, 2018. The entry fee to Washington state and national parks will be free on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day. It is the first of four fee-free days at National Parks this year after the agency waived fees 10 days last year and 16 days in 2016. Craig Hill chill@bycraighill.com