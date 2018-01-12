Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor and spokesman Ed Troyer offer new details about the murder of Deputy Daniel McCartney including that the suspect was wearing body armor and the site of the shooting was a noted drug house.
The Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Sunday while responding to a reported home invasion in the Frederickson area. Daniel McCartney, who lived in Yelm and was the father of three young sons, was 34.
Brooke, Bova, of the Washington State Patrol, gives a description of the second suspect in the shooting death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy. The first suspect was shot and killed in the initial incident.