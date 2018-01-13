Obituary for Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney: ‘An innate desire to seek justice’

On the morning of January 8, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot and killed while responding to a drug-related robbery in Frederickson.
A service for McCartney is schedule for 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium.
McCartney’s family recently submitted the following obituary:
Daniel Alexander McCartney was born on December 15,1983 and grew up in Loyalton, CA.
Even as a child, Daniel demonstrated an innate desire to seek justice and had a heart to serve others. He participated in Boy Scouts and a variety of community activities. Daniel’s passion for sports and competition began in his early years. He was active in athletics and played baseball, basketball, and football throughout high school.
In 2002, Daniel enlisted in the United States Navy where he was stationed on the Abraham Lincoln in Everett, WA. He worked as an Electronics Technician; was highly decorated and received numerous awards and commendations. During this time, Daniel reconnected with a friend from high school, Cierra Gardner. Daniel and Cierra were married on Oct. 2, 2004. Their commitment and love for one another was evident every day and he treasured being married to his best-friend.
In 2008, Daniel was honorably discharged from the Navy and recruited to the Hoquiam Police Department where he began his career in law enforcement. During his six years as an Officer, Daniel was a Field Training Officer, and member of the SWAT, Bike Patrol, and Crisis Response Teams. In 2014, Daniel transferred to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and joined the Mountain Detachment in 2015. On January 8th, 2018, Daniel was killed in the line-of-duty while heroically protecting the citizens of Pierce County.
Daniel was a man of deep faith and took pride in raising his family to know the love of Christ.
He was quick witted, confident, and never at a loss for words. He enjoyed music, was an expert in all things technological, a devoted sports fan, a self-proclaimed “DIY Home Renovation Extraordinaire” and was “hugely” interested in politics.
Aside from home, the gym was Daniel’s favorite place to be. He was a driven CrossFit competitor and training coach, and would enthusiastically mention this in as many conversations as possible. The members of CrossFit Yelm were among his closest friends.
Daniel’s greatest joy was getting to be Tytus, Tate, and Traxton’s Daddy. From daily wrestling matches to tactical Nerf Wars, building Legos, or playing video games, Daniel spent every moment making life meaningful and fun for his family. He will be forever missed by his wife, Cierra and his three sons, Tytus, Tate, Traxton as well as countless friends and extended family.
Arrangements entrusted to Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Please share remembrances at http://www.mountainviewtacoma.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Deputy McCartney to:
BEHIND THE BADGE FOUNDATION
http://www.mountainviewtacoma.com
22525 SE 64th Place Ste. #140
Issaquah, WA 98027-5386
SMILE TRAIN
PO Box 96231
Washington, D.C. 20090-6231
