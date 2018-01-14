Tacoma’s newly minted top amateur athlete wins Arizona Rock ‘n’Roll Marathon

Tacoma’s top distance runner added another marathon title to her collection on Sunday morning.
Kate Landau, a physician assistant in MultiCare’s vascular surgery department, won the Arizona Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Phoenix. While complete results weren’t yet posted on the event website, organizers tweeted that Landau finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 42 minutes.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2018 @SYFNews #RnRArizona Marathon & 1/2 Marathon!— Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series (@RunRocknRoll) January 14, 2018
Marathon
Roosevelt Cook (2:31.36)
Kate Landau (2:42.04)
1/2 Marathon
Kiya Dendena (1:04.54)
Stephanie Bruce (1:12.31) pic.twitter.com/gQ8LF42pkz
Landau, 41, grew up in New York and was an all-America runner at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Landau only recently emerged again as an elite runner. She stopped running at 22 because an eating disorder left her body incapable of handling the rigors of distance running.
She ran her first marathon in May 2016. She won the Tacoma City Marathon in record time. Later that year, she won the Portland Marathon, shattering the women’s masters record and posting the second best time ever by woman. In 2017, she finished second in the master’s division at the Boston Marathon.
At a ceremony on Thursday, she was presented the Female Amateur Athlete of the Year award by the Tacoma Athletic Commission.
