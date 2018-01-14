Kate Landau breaks the tape at Tollefson Plaza to win the Tacoma Narrows Half Marathon in 2016.
Kate Landau breaks the tape at Tollefson Plaza to win the Tacoma Narrows Half Marathon in 2016. Craig Hill chill@thenewstribune.com
Kate Landau breaks the tape at Tollefson Plaza to win the Tacoma Narrows Half Marathon in 2016. Craig Hill chill@thenewstribune.com

Local

Tacoma’s newly minted top amateur athlete wins Arizona Rock ‘n’Roll Marathon

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 14, 2018 01:36 PM

Tacoma’s top distance runner added another marathon title to her collection on Sunday morning.

Kate Landau, a physician assistant in MultiCare’s vascular surgery department, won the Arizona Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Phoenix. While complete results weren’t yet posted on the event website, organizers tweeted that Landau finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 42 minutes.

Landau, 41, grew up in New York and was an all-America runner at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Landau only recently emerged again as an elite runner. She stopped running at 22 because an eating disorder left her body incapable of handling the rigors of distance running.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She ran her first marathon in May 2016. She won the Tacoma City Marathon in record time. Later that year, she won the Portland Marathon, shattering the women’s masters record and posting the second best time ever by woman. In 2017, she finished second in the master’s division at the Boston Marathon.

At a ceremony on Thursday, she was presented the Female Amateur Athlete of the Year award by the Tacoma Athletic Commission.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

    The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead
State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:54

State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses
Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

View More Video