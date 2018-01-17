2 die in pickup crash on beach near Westport

Two people died late Tuesday in a crash on a beach south of Westport.
The cause of the crash, which was reported at 10:01 p.m., is under investigation.
According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol:
Driver Justin M. Neidiffer, 41, of Petersburg, Alaska, and passenger Patricia L. Loney, 32, of Westport died in the crash. (Please note, the passenger’s information has been updated. In its initial press memo, the State Patrol reported a different age, hometown and first name, for the passenger.)
Never miss a local story.
They were in a black 2000 Ford F-350 pickup headed northbound on the beach, just north of the Bonge approach, when the pickup struck a hole, went airborne and rolled.
Loney was wearing a seatbelt; Neidiffer was not.
Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been factors.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments