Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal beach crash near Westport that was reported late Tuesday.
Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal beach crash near Westport that was reported late Tuesday.
Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal beach crash near Westport that was reported late Tuesday.

Local

2 die in pickup crash on beach near Westport

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

January 17, 2018 09:14 AM

Two people died late Tuesday in a crash on a beach south of Westport.

The cause of the crash, which was reported at 10:01 p.m., is under investigation.

According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol:

Driver Justin M. Neidiffer, 41, of Petersburg, Alaska, and passenger Patricia L. Loney, 32, of Westport died in the crash. (Please note, the passenger’s information has been updated. In its initial press memo, the State Patrol reported a different age, hometown and first name, for the passenger.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were in a black 2000 Ford F-350 pickup headed northbound on the beach, just north of the Bonge approach, when the pickup struck a hole, went airborne and rolled.

Loney was wearing a seatbelt; Neidiffer was not.

Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been factors.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy

    A procession of hundreds of law enforcement and fire vehicles followed the hearse carrying fallen deputy Daniel McCartney’s body to a public memorial at Pacific Lutheran University Wednesday morning.

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 1:35

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy
A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn 2:28

A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn
A dispute between two brothers ends in gunfire 1:08

A dispute between two brothers ends in gunfire

View More Video