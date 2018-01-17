Thousands pay their respects to fallen deputy

Pallbearers bring in the casket before the service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Members of honor guard sign in and take programs before a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kellie Malcolm (center) of Puyallup stands with her daughters Solace Malcolm and Alexia Walker as the the memorial procession for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney passes outside the North Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Lakewood on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. “These people do so much for us,” Kellie Malcolm said. “It is so important to let these people know...that people realize the sacrifice they’re making.”
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Pallbearers bring in the casket before the service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A riderless horse walks in the memorial procession for slain Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney, approaching Olson Auditorium on the Pacific Lutheran University campus, January 17, 2018.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
A crowd fills Olson Auditorium during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Pallbearers bring in the casket before the service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The riderless horse is led down the procession route before a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Soldiers line the fence line as the the memorial procession for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney passes outside the North Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Lakewood on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
A badge on the podium is covered by a black and blue band during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Pallbearers bring in the casket before the service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Personal belongings and tributes to Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney and his family are seen on display before a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A hearse carrying the remains of slain Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney is slowly walked in the memorial procession as it nears Olson Auditorium on the Pacific Lutheran University campus, January 17, 2018.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
The honor guard salutes and other audience members stand at attention as the casket passes during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Personal belongings and tributes to Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney and his family are seen on display before a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor speaks during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Trisha Munson (holding sign) of Graham has two brothers who are Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies. the memorial procession for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney outside the North Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Lakewood on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. “They feel supported...and know it’s a tribute to Deputy McCartney,” Munson said.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Pallbearers bring in the casket before the service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A member of the honor guard looks at a program he placed in his hat before a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Members of the honor guard salute as family members pass by during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Officers wore black bands over their badges before a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A member of the honor guard approaches the casket during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Cole Nagel of Tacoma holds a police-themed American flag as he stands to honor the memorial procession for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney outside the North Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Lakewood on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. “As a child I always wanted to be a cop...(but) realized it’s not for me,” Nagel said. “I stand to show respect.”
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Personal belongings and tributes to Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney and his family are seen on display before a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Motorcycle officers line up at McChord Airfield for the memorial procession for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney outside the North Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Lakewood on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Judy Mersky, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney’s aunt, speaks during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kellie Malcolm of Puyallup stands in honore as the the memorial procession for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney passes outside the North Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Lakewood on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. “These people do so much for us,” Kellie Malcolm said. “It is so important to let these people know...that people realize the sacrifice they’re making.”
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Pallbearers bring in the casket before the service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bruce Holmberg (center) of University Place and Sgt. Jasey Nieves of Boise, Idaho, stand in honor as the memorial procession for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney outside the North Gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Lakewood on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. “They’re our line of defense for our community, just like the military is the line of defense for our country,” Holmberg said. “It’s important to show them that we love them and care about them.”
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
The audience watches a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Officers in the audience salute as Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeffrey Eifert sings both the United States National Anthem and Canadian National Anthem during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A member of the honor guard walks the aisle during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The honor guard prepares the flag to be presented to McCartney’s family during a service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor presents the flag to Cierra McCartney, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney’s wife, during a Service for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney in the Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com