‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says
Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor eulogized fallen Deputy Daniel McCartney as “serious about an ethic of service. He stepped forward to answer not a job offer but a calling.” Thousands attended the memorial inside Olson Auditorium at pacific Lutheran University Wednesday.
Joshua Bessex, Peter Haley, Tony Overmanjbessex@gateline, phaley@thenewstribune.com, toverman@theolympian.com
The insurance giant's announcement that it will close its two Tacoma offices at the end of 2018 has employees concerned about their futures and local businesses wondering what the loss of 1,400 quality jobs will mean for downtown.
The Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Sunday while responding to a reported home invasion in the Frederickson area. Daniel McCartney, who lived in Yelm and was the father of three young sons, was 34.