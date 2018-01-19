There’s a high surf advisory for Washington’s coast following major waves, flooding

More Videos 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club Pause 2:45 Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 0:38 Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church 4:20 ‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 1:35 Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:31 Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 3:05 Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore. An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore. Laurie Collin Deranleau and US Coast Guard Station Quillayute River Via Storyful

