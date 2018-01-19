There’s a high surf advisory for Washington’s coast following major waves, flooding

More Videos

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Pause
Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:45

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church 0:38

Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 4:20

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 1:35

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw

  • Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

    An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore. Laurie Collin Deranleau and US Coast Guard Station Quillayute River Via Storyful
An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore. Laurie Collin Deranleau and US Coast Guard Station Quillayute River Via Storyful

Local

There’s a high surf advisory for Washington’s coast following major waves, flooding

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

January 19, 2018 08:45 AM

An offshore storm led to massive waves and flooding Thursday on the Washington and Oregon coasts.

The National Weather Service recorded waves more than 30 feet tall near Aberdeen and near the mouth of the Columbia River.

A coastal flood warning was in effect until Thursday night as swells of 30 to 35 feet and high tides caused flooding over low-lying areas. Flooding normally occurs when waves are 25 feet or higher, according to the National Weather Service.

A high surf advisory for the entire Washington coast was in effect until noon Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

KOMO reports swells rolled over the new sea wall at Westport, with seawater and crab pots washing into a parking lot on Cove Street.

In Ocean Shores, King-5 reports a rogue wave knocked people off their feet. Otherwise, the storm was a tourist event, as a large number of people gathered at the North Jetty to see the storm-driven breakers crash into the rocks.

The Daily World reported that large waves crested the jetty at Westport Thursday and flooded several blocks of Westhaven Drive.

A crowd of onlookers in Westport had taken to the observation tower to watch the show, and before long the area at the base of the tower had flooded with several inches of saltwater. The water overwhelmed the drains on Westhaven Drive and flooded the street nearly to Carstenon Avenue.

Just down the beach, a crowd gathered near Westport Light State Park and watched massive waves crash into the banks, where a condo development sits precariously close to the edge.

Farther south, in North Cove, waves were close to cresting the roadway at the end of old State Route 105. This area has recently been shored up with cobble designed to absorb the impact of the waves hitting the bank. There was standing water in several places on State Route 105, quite deep in some spots, between North Cove and Grayland.

In Oregon, a man who reportedly ventured over a sea wall to get a look at the storm was swept away by a wave and presumed dead, The Oregonian reports.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Pause
Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:45

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church 0:38

Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 4:20

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 1:35

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw

  • Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores

    Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December.

Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores

View More Video