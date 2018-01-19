There’s a high surf advisory for Washington’s coast following major waves, flooding

An offshore storm led to massive waves and flooding Thursday on the Washington and Oregon coasts.
The National Weather Service recorded waves more than 30 feet tall near Aberdeen and near the mouth of the Columbia River.
A coastal flood warning was in effect until Thursday night as swells of 30 to 35 feet and high tides caused flooding over low-lying areas. Flooding normally occurs when waves are 25 feet or higher, according to the National Weather Service.
A high surf advisory for the entire Washington coast was in effect until noon Friday.
WOAH! Now that's a big wave! (And some poor brave onlooker needs some new clothes, stat!) From Westport, WA #wawx #komonews— Scott Sistek (@ScottSKOMO) January 19, 2018
MORE on storm: https://t.co/MhKvGr8eeW pic.twitter.com/F2bfB3jGkj
Unreal photo opportunities today at Cape Disappointment, WA. Can't wait to dig through these photos in more detail later. #WAwx #ORwx @NWSPortland @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/izoB5kPAkV— Evan Bentley (@evan_bentley) January 18, 2018
KOMO reports swells rolled over the new sea wall at Westport, with seawater and crab pots washing into a parking lot on Cove Street.
In Ocean Shores, King-5 reports a rogue wave knocked people off their feet. Otherwise, the storm was a tourist event, as a large number of people gathered at the North Jetty to see the storm-driven breakers crash into the rocks.
The Daily World reported that large waves crested the jetty at Westport Thursday and flooded several blocks of Westhaven Drive.
A crowd of onlookers in Westport had taken to the observation tower to watch the show, and before long the area at the base of the tower had flooded with several inches of saltwater. The water overwhelmed the drains on Westhaven Drive and flooded the street nearly to Carstenon Avenue.
Just down the beach, a crowd gathered near Westport Light State Park and watched massive waves crash into the banks, where a condo development sits precariously close to the edge.
Farther south, in North Cove, waves were close to cresting the roadway at the end of old State Route 105. This area has recently been shored up with cobble designed to absorb the impact of the waves hitting the bank. There was standing water in several places on State Route 105, quite deep in some spots, between North Cove and Grayland.
2 hours from high tide as waves hit Washaway Beach south of Westport. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/XzgRIe2XDb— Keith Eldridge (@KeithKOMO4) January 18, 2018
Highest wave heights on the hourly obs from the offshore buoys Thursday.— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 19, 2018
Buoy 87 ( 7 miles n of Neah Bay ) 29.2 ft
Buoy 41 ( 52 miles nw of Aberdeen ) 31.5 ft
Buoy 211 ( Grays Harbor buoy ) 33.5 ft
Buoy 29 ( 23 miles w of the mouth of the Columbia ) 33 ft. #wawx
In Oregon, a man who reportedly ventured over a sea wall to get a look at the storm was swept away by a wave and presumed dead, The Oregonian reports.
