Do a few reps for McCartney. Workout will be an honor close to slain deputy’s heart

More Videos

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Pause
‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 4:20

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 1:35

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy

A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn 2:28

A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn

Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel 1:05

Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw

  • Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

    Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym.

Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym. Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com
Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym. Peter Haley and Drew Perine phaley@thenewstribune.com, dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

Do a few reps for McCartney. Workout will be an honor close to slain deputy’s heart

By Tess Riski

triskil@thenewstribune.com

January 19, 2018 12:36 PM

People all over the Northwest are invited to honor Deputy Daniel McCartney in a way that was close to his heart.

CrossFit gyms in the region will honor the slain Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Saturday through a special tribute workout. The 34-year-old father of three was shot and killed while chasing two burglars Jan. 8.

Annie Malone, co-owner of CrossFit Yelm, says 50 CrossFit locations have confirmed their participation in the event, but she estimates that upward of 120 might join.

“They are doing what he would want them to do,” Shon Malone said. “He would say, ‘Suck it up and pick up the bar. Gut it out. Sweat it out.’ 

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The idea started at the Yelm location, a gym at which McCartney was a coach. He had signed up to teach a CrossFit class scheduled for the morning of January 20.

“He was such a pillar in this gym and the CrossFit community,” said Shon Malone, co-owner of CrossFit Yelm.

The gym has served as a place of fellowship and healing for many who knew McCartney. Just hours after learning of the news last week, his friends gathered at the gym. By noon, nearly 30 people had arrived. The group held hands and prayed for McCartney’s family, then proceeded on to a workout created in his honor.

CrossFit, which has a large contingent of military and first-responder members, has a tradition of creating “Hero Workouts of the Day,” which honor those who have been killed in the line of duty. The hero workouts are conducted at gyms worldwide on the anniversary of the person’s death.

The workout honoring McCartney is largely symbolic. It calls for 484 double unders (484 was his badge number), 108 burpees (he died on Jan. 8) and 34 kettle bell swings (he was 34).

CrossFit Yelm and CrossFit Ellensburg are both hosting a silent auction and barbecue Saturday. The Yelm location set up a fundraising page to raise money for McCartney’s wife and children. It shattered its $10,000 goal, surpassing the $25,000 mark Friday morning.

Tess Riski: 253-597-8651

The workout

Teams of three perform:

▪ 2000 meter row

▪ 14 dumbbell thrusters (50/35)

▪ 34 kettle bell swings (71/53)

▪ 484 double unders

▪ 108 burpees

▪ 2000 meter row

▪ 18 deadlifts (225/185)

Team members split reps however they want, with all team members working at once.

Why those numbers?

▪ 2000 meters plus 14 dumbbell thrusters: The year McCartney started with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department

▪ 34: His age

▪ 484: His badge number

▪ 108: The date he died

▪ 2000 meters plus 18 deadlifts: The year he died

▪ 3 team members: represent his 3 sons

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Pause
‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 4:20

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 1:35

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy

A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn 2:28

A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn

Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel 1:05

Building the lower road in Seattle’s new double-deck tunnel

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw

  • Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

    Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym.

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

View More Video