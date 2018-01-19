Local

More lane, ramp closures coming on nortbound I-5

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 19, 2018 05:57 PM

Overnight lane and ramp closures on northbound Interstate 5 will begin Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews will be refreshing paint on the lane markers near DuPont from Monday night through Friday night.

Single- and double-lane closures between Mounts Road and Center Drive on northbound I-5 will begin at 8 p.m. each night, with lanes reopening at 5 a.m. the next morning.

Ramp closures will be from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. The Mounts Road on-ramp, nortbound exit to the weigh station, northbound exit to Center Drive (No. 118) and Center Drive on-ramp will all be closed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramps will close consecutively, not concurrently, the release says. The project depends on weather and could be rescheduled.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

    Co-owner, friends at Yelm CrossFit share memories of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney who brought good cheer and a mighty work ethic to their gym.

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:45

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss
Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores 0:16

Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores
Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 1:35

Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy

View More Video