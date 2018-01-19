More lane, ramp closures coming on nortbound I-5

Overnight lane and ramp closures on northbound Interstate 5 will begin Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Crews will be refreshing paint on the lane markers near DuPont from Monday night through Friday night.
Single- and double-lane closures between Mounts Road and Center Drive on northbound I-5 will begin at 8 p.m. each night, with lanes reopening at 5 a.m. the next morning.
Ramp closures will be from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. The Mounts Road on-ramp, nortbound exit to the weigh station, northbound exit to Center Drive (No. 118) and Center Drive on-ramp will all be closed.
Ramps will close consecutively, not concurrently, the release says. The project depends on weather and could be rescheduled.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
