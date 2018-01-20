More Videos

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:45

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Pause
‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 4:20

‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 2:25

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

VIDEO: Every made shot in Wilson's David Jenkins Jr's 50-point night 1:39

VIDEO: Every made shot in Wilson's David Jenkins Jr's 50-point night

  • Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts

    Kate Lee screwed up her life years ago, and tried to rebuild it. She might have start all over again.

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts

Kate Lee screwed up her life years ago, and tried to rebuild it. She might have start all over again.
Sean Robinson srobinson@thenewstribune.com