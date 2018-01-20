Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor eulogized fallen Deputy Daniel McCartney as “serious about an ethic of service. He stepped forward to answer not a job offer but a calling.” Thousands attended the memorial inside Olson Auditorium at pacific Lutheran University Wednesday.
The insurance giant's announcement that it will close its two Tacoma offices at the end of 2018 has employees concerned about their futures and local businesses wondering what the loss of 1,400 quality jobs will mean for downtown.