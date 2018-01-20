A woman killed on Friday night while crossing Sixth Avenue in Tacoma has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
The woman killed Friday night while crossing a street in Tacoma has been identified

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 20, 2018 10:57 AM

A woman killed on Friday night while crossing Sixth Avenue in Tacoma has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

Susan Lee, 69, of Tacoma was struck about 7 p.m. on Sixth Avenue near Pearl Street while crossing the road and was taken to a hospital. She was pronounced dead at about 7:30 p.m.

Police investigated the accident. The driver of the vehicle is not believed to have been intoxicated, Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta cool said Friday night.

