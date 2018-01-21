1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat capsizes on Puget Sound

A man died and a woman was critically injured after a 15-foot paddleboat capsized on Puget Sound near Burien’s Seahurt Park on Sunday morning, KIRO-TV reports.
The Coast Guard and other emergency responders received a report of the people in potential trouble because of the weather at about 3 a.m. The Coast Guard established communication with the man and woman via cell phone, but they heard a scream and connection was lost, KIRO reports.
The woman was unresponsive and in the water when she was found at about 5 a.m. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The man was recovered by helicopter about the same time but was pronounced dead at about 5:30 a.m.
Coast Guard air and boat crews & @KingCountyWA worked together to #rescue one woman, recover one man after their 15-foot paddleboat was reportedly beset by weather near Three Tree Point in Burien, Wash., early this morning: https://t.co/yDjfZgTOfv pic.twitter.com/OJLwwPPpEw— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 21, 2018
