Local

1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat capsizes on Puget Sound

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 21, 2018 01:34 PM

A man died and a woman was critically injured after a 15-foot paddleboat capsized on Puget Sound near Burien’s Seahurt Park on Sunday morning, KIRO-TV reports.

The Coast Guard and other emergency responders received a report of the people in potential trouble because of the weather at about 3 a.m. The Coast Guard established communication with the man and woman via cell phone, but they heard a scream and connection was lost, KIRO reports.

The woman was unresponsive and in the water when she was found at about 5 a.m. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The man was recovered by helicopter about the same time but was pronounced dead at about 5:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

