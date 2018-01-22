Rally against abortion draws 5,000 to state Capitol

More Videos 1:06 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol Pause 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 2:32 Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 1:48 St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:12 Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 2:25 Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22. March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

