Rally against abortion draws 5,000 to state Capitol

More Videos

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:06

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

Pause
These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:36

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:32

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational 1:48

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:56

Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia

Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 1:12

Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 2:25

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory

  • 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

    March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22.

March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Rally against abortion draws 5,000 to state Capitol

By Max Wasserman

max.wasserman@thenewstribune.com

January 22, 2018 05:12 PM

About 5,000 people endured heavy rain at the state Capitol on Monday to advocate for the elimination of legalized abortion as part of Washington’s March for Life rally.

The event marked the group’s 40th annual protest of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that decriminalized abortion in 1973. It follows the March for Life in Washington D.C. on Friday in which President Donald Trump pledged his support for eliminating abortion.

Those gathered in Olympia lined the steps outside the Legislative Building and spilled into the street to hear a handful of Republican lawmakers speak on the issue.

Included in their protest was opposition to two bills in the legislature. One would make it an unfair practice for employers to deny employees free contraception; the other would ask the Washington State Health Care Authority to reimburse certain medical expenses for low-income women.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Paying for abortion on our insurance with our premiums and our money is unacceptable,” said state Sen. Jan Angel, R-Port Orchard. “No other person has the right to take another person’s life. I don’t care who they are.”

State Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy, also addressed the crow.

“These bills take away our ability to protect life,” Short said. “We need to start and support choice for what we believe and what God believes.”

Democrats, spurred on by their new Senate majority, have rallied behind the current legislative efforts. Both bills received hearings Monday morning.

“Protecting a woman’s right to make health care decisions over her own body and right to council with health care providers directly is just a fundamental right,” said state Rep. Laurie Jenkins, D-Tacoma.

People attending a counter-protest that formed opposite the March for Life rally voiced that belief among others in favor of retaining access to abortion.

Their shouts were drowned out by the thousands of anti-abortion advocates.

Nate Lloyd, who studies music at the University of Washington, said that fighting abortion was “the only cause I care about deeply enough to do something about.”

“The more medical technology advances, the harder it is to defend the idea that fetuses are ... just a blob of cells,” Lloyd said.

Other attendees were encouraged by Trump’s recent appearance at a similar march in the nation’s capitol.

“We’re excited he’s with us because we’ve been fighting this issue for a long time,” said Milisa Sieman, an Auburn resident who works helping to prepare homes before they are put on the market.

Washington and New York are the only two states which allowed women to get abortions by request prior to Roe v. Wade.

More than 20 counties in the state do not have clinics that provide abortions, according to one study, leaving 15 percent of women without access to the procedure.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:06

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

Pause
These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:36

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:32

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational 1:48

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:56

Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia

Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 1:12

Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory 2:25

Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory

  • 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

    March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22.

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

View More Video