Experts think they know when an 1,800-foot-tall ridge slipping near Yakima will break loose

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima. Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima. Steven Mack Courtesy

