Ready for Paradise? Access to Mount Rainier back to normal after government shutdown

Mount Rainier snow play thrills and spills After the three-day government shutdown ended Monday, access to Mount Rainier National Park is back to normal. However the road to Paradise, and the popular snow play area, remains closed Tuesday as the road is being plowed due to high avalanche danger. Video produced on Jan. 4, 2016. After the three-day government shutdown ended Monday, access to Mount Rainier National Park is back to normal. However the road to Paradise, and the popular snow play area, remains closed Tuesday as the road is being plowed due to high avalanche danger. Video produced on Jan. 4, 2016. Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

