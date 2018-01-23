Ready for Paradise? Access to Mount Rainier back to normal after government shutdown

More Videos

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple 3:21

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple

Pause
These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:06

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew 1:41

'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 0:52

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 2:20

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:36

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

  • Mount Rainier snow play thrills and spills

    After the three-day government shutdown ended Monday, access to Mount Rainier National Park is back to normal. However the road to Paradise, and the popular snow play area, remains closed Tuesday as the road is being plowed due to high avalanche danger. Video produced on Jan. 4, 2016.

After the three-day government shutdown ended Monday, access to Mount Rainier National Park is back to normal. However the road to Paradise, and the popular snow play area, remains closed Tuesday as the road is being plowed due to high avalanche danger. Video produced on Jan. 4, 2016. Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
After the three-day government shutdown ended Monday, access to Mount Rainier National Park is back to normal. However the road to Paradise, and the popular snow play area, remains closed Tuesday as the road is being plowed due to high avalanche danger. Video produced on Jan. 4, 2016. Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Local

Ready for Paradise? Access to Mount Rainier back to normal after government shutdown

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 23, 2018 11:09 AM

Access to the national parks is back to normal after the three-day government shutdown ended Monday.

Mount Rainier National Park resumed tweeting Tuesday morning and was plowing the road to Paradise, although it was not open for the day due to high avalanche danger.

Visitors during the shutdown could still go to Longmire and hike trails near the Carbon River Entrance, but Paradise was off-limits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although Mount Rainier’s website still showed alerts about limited access, officials said operations are back to normal and all of the 110 winter employees at Rainier had returned.

Only 36 of the 110 continued working during the shutdown.

Things were back in full swing at Olympic National Park as well.

The park’s “employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks,” according to a news release.

Employees are working to clear debris from Rialto Beach, which closed Thursday after a major storm.

The Elwha Olympic Hot Springs Road is closed due to flood damage and the Staircase area is closed to vehicles due to a washout just outside the park boundary.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple 3:21

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple

Pause
These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:06

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus

'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew 1:41

'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 0:52

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 2:20

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:36

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

  • 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

    March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22.

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

View More Video