More Videos

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand and stool at comedian 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand and stool at comedian

Pause
The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Tacoma's craft beer list grows by two 2:39

Tacoma's craft beer list grows by two

Protesters use giant tripods to block LNG plant site gates 1:41

Protesters use giant tripods to block LNG plant site gates

Around the world in a tiny car 1:55

Around the world in a tiny car

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:06

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:32

Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:36

A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple 3:21

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 2:20

Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs

  • Goodwill building catches fire

    Firefighters respond to structure fire at Goodwill building on 27th street.

Goodwill building catches fire

Firefighters respond to structure fire at Goodwill building on 27th street.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Local

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

Little boy determined to find home for Washington shelter dogs

Living

Little boy determined to find home for Washington shelter dogs

A little boy from Sedro-Woolley, Washington, is helping make a difference in the lives of rescue dogs by issuing passionate pleas on Facebook in order to find them new forever homes. Jennifer McConn’s son Roman went viral in October after she shared a video of him trying to find a home for a deaf shelter dog. Now, McConn’s rescue organization Project Freedom Ride has set up Roman’s Rescues to give Roman a platform to help his favorite dogs find their families. In videos shared by McConn on Facebook and Instagram, Roman lets viewers know all about specific shelter dogs and their temperaments, as well as their likes and dislikes.

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

Local

2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

March for Life organization president Noreen McEntee Hobson welcomes an estimated crowd of over 5,000 pro-life supporters who gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 40th Annual Washington State March for Life rally on Jan. 22.