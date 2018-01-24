The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

A little boy from Sedro-Woolley, Washington, is helping make a difference in the lives of rescue dogs by issuing passionate pleas on Facebook in order to find them new forever homes. Jennifer McConn’s son Roman went viral in October after she shared a video of him trying to find a home for a deaf shelter dog. Now, McConn’s rescue organization Project Freedom Ride has set up Roman’s Rescues to give Roman a platform to help his favorite dogs find their families. In videos shared by McConn on Facebook and Instagram, Roman lets viewers know all about specific shelter dogs and their temperaments, as well as their likes and dislikes.