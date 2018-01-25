Investigators track down what started fire at Goodwill building in Tacoma

A fire that damaged a Goodwill warehouse in Tacoma was caused by an electrical failure in an equipment room, according to the Fire Department.
Crews responded to the 7000 block of South 27th Street about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and found smoke and flames coming from the building.
Firefighters quickly doused flames and kept the fire from spreading.
No one was injured.
Investigators found an electrical malfunction started the fire.
Damages are estimated at $150,000.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
