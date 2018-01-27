More Videos

High winds caused this 100-foot-plus poplar tree to crash onto the roof of this home on 6th Avenue in Tacoma on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, knocking out power to the neighboring Hob Nob Restaurant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.coms
Local

A mudslide, downed trees and thousands without power. Wind whipping up trouble Saturday

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 27, 2018 12:24 PM

Rain and wind were causing problems around the South Sound area and beyond on Saturday.

The trouble may continue as rain and wind gusts as high as 30 mph are predicted for Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

A look at some of this morning’s damage:

▪  A tree fell on a house and power lines on Sixth Avenue near Wright Park in Tacoma, Tacoma Fire tweeted. The house was occupied, but nobody was injured. The neighboring Hob Nob restaurant suffered minor utility damage.

▪  Power lines were on the road at the 9700 block Burnham Drive in Gig Harbor after a tree fell Saturday morning, tweeted the Gig Harbor Police Department.

▪  A mudslide hit a semi truck and blocked both lanes of U.S. Route 101 before 5 a.m. on Saturday according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. One lane opened to alternating traffic as crews continue to work to clear the slide. There were no injuries.

▪  Both lanes of State Route 109 north of Ocean Shores were blocked for several hours after trees fell across the road, WSDOT reports.

▪  Puget Sound Energy was reporting numerous outages at noon Saturday. Among them more than 4,400 customers in Port Orchard, more than 800 in Lacey and more than 6,000 in Olympia are without power.

▪  Peninsula Light Company reported three different wind-related outages impacting 750 customers in the Crescent Valley and Artondale areas.

▪  A severe side wind warning was issued for Route 16 near the Narrows bridges at about 9 a.m.

▪  In the mountains, chains are required on Stevens Pass for vehicles that don’t have all wheel drive. Traction tires advised on White and Snoqualmie passes. Oversized vehicles are prohibited on all three passes.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

