A mudslide, downed trees and thousands without power. Wind whipping up trouble Saturday

High winds caused this 100-foot-plus poplar tree to crash onto the roof of this home on 6th Avenue in Tacoma on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, knocking out power to the neighboring Hob Nob Restaurant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.coms

