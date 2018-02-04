Is working in law enforcement for you? Tacoma police are hiring

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:29 Suspect in Key Peninsula double homicide in court Pause 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 1:14 Peninsula High students building their own futures 0:48 Kalakala's final voyage 0:32 Accident blocks 4 lanes of I-5 0:58 Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead 0:24 Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer 1:06 Son charged with killing elderly father 1:39 'We want you' is Tacoma's message to police recruits 0:17 Dump truck accident slows traffic for miles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Assistant chief Ed Wade talks about the Tacoma Police Department's new officer recruiting campaign designed to "hire as many people as we can this year." Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Assistant chief Ed Wade talks about the Tacoma Police Department's new officer recruiting campaign designed to "hire as many people as we can this year." Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com