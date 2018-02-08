A sea of cars on 140 acres on South Hill. It’s not an auto graveyard or a dealership

It looks a bit like a palatial car dealership, but several of the cars have mangled fenders and bumpers. It’s large enough to be an automotive distribution center, but the location seems a little off the beaten path.
So, what is taking shape on that 140-acre plot of land on 110th Avenue East on South Hill?
The land is owned by WGW Development, a Sumner-based company with several projects in the area.
WGW partner Rod Wetherbee says they are leasing the land to Insurance Auto Auction Inc., a company with more than 150 locations across North America, including Sumner, Seattle and Spokane.
Never miss a local story.
According to its website, Insurance Auto Auctions salvages automobiles and offers them at auction. “We combine live auctions with live internet bidding to sell drivable vehicles, lightly damaged and repairable vehicles, theft recovered vehicles, parts vehicles and donation vehicles,” the website states.
The company, founded in 1982, also works with insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies and fleet lease companies to sell vehicles that have been deemed a total loss.
The South Hill facility is located on 110th Avenue East near the intersection of 160th Street East, behind the Sunrise Village shopping center. Several structures, retention ponds and access roads are taking shape on the land. A large fleet of cars is being kept at the south end of the land.
The land sits under the flight path of Pierce County Airport, restricting the land’s use. Residential structures can not be built on the land, Wetherbee said.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments