Another reincarnation for the dearly departed ferry Kalakala. This time as public art.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:33 The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket Pause 0:29 Shopping made easy with Walmart’s new store assistant 0:08 State Patrol investigates deadly I-5 road rage shooting 0:30 Pam Roach sends message of help directly to those struggling with addiction 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:23 Girl’s essay on why Puyallup is special wins contest 0:18 Sheriff's department seeks help identifying South Hill thieves 0:33 So what's the deal with the South Hill lot with all those cars? 1:50 Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 0:17 Suspect charged with murder for Key Peninsula double homicide that he allegedly told investigators was self-defense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This time-lapse video documents the final voyage of the Kalakala. The former Washington state ferry was moved on Jan. 22, 2015, from the Hylebos Waterway, where it languished for more than a decade, to the Blair Waterway, where it was dismantled.

This time-lapse video documents the final voyage of the Kalakala. The former Washington state ferry was moved on Jan. 22, 2015, from the Hylebos Waterway, where it languished for more than a decade, to the Blair Waterway, where it was dismantled.