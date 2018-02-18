Will the four new ramp meters on Route 16 help traffic?

Q: What’s with all these new ramp meters on state Route 16 in Tacoma?
A: If you drive on Route 16 during your commute home, you’ve likely noticed that these were activated recently.
Some of our newsroom staff have lamented that the new meter on South Sprague Avenue, near our office, has caused a mean backup all the way to the already-busy light at South 19th Street.
On Feb. 13, the state Department of Transportation started metering traffic getting onto state Route 16 from that on-ramp and three others in Tacoma: South Union Avenue, South Orchard Street and Pearl Street.
“People who use westbound state Route 16 between Sprague Avenue and Pearl Street in Tacoma may soon have a quicker trip during peak commute hours,” DOT spokeswoman Cara Mitchell wrote in a news release announcing the change.
Ramp meters are traffic signals that operate according to real-time conditions on both the highway and the ramp, the DOT says. They help reduce congestion at merge areas by providing consistent gaps between cars, instead of letting multiple vehicles flood the highway at once.
“Ramp meters installed on eastbound SR 16 have been active since 2007,” DOT Freeway Operations manager Tony Leingang said in a statement. “They continue to be a proven, cost-effective approach to reducing freeway congestion and collisions, providing drivers a better, more reliable trip.”
The ramp meters at these four on-ramps on state Route 16 were installed along with roadway vehicle senors during an HOV lane improvement project in 2007. As with all ramp meters, they don’t operate continuously and are only activated during periods of high congestion and when traffic conditions warrant their use.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
